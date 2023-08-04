Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Shift4 Payments worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,125. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

