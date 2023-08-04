Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.18% of SPS Commerce worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPSC stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $166.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.45 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.71 and a 52 week high of $196.39.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.