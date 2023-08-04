Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.92. 2,120,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,718 shares of company stock worth $60,696,499 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

