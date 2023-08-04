Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PowerSchool by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PowerSchool by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,115,882.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,287 shares of company stock worth $1,399,870. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

PWSC traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $22.45. 610,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.56 and a beta of 0.93. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

