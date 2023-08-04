Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 528,235 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 528,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,000. NeoGenomics comprises about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.41% of NeoGenomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.1 %

NEO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 622,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,159. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

