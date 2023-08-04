Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 465,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $13,483,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bowlero by 452.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 493,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,284,000.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 8,595 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $98,584.65. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares in the company, valued at $98,584.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowlero Stock Performance

BOWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bowlero to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

BOWL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,656. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.