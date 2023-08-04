Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 133,775 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 276.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,775 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

