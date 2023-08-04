LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Trading Down 3.3%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 5,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 12,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

