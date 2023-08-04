LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LIQT opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.16.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
