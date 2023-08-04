LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LIQT opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

