Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Lipocine stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 33,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Lipocine has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.28.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at $540,312.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $13,395,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

