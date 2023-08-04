Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 679,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,829. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 146.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.