LifePro Asset Management Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,924 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 3.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,370,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,913,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after buying an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $48.56. 2,306,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

