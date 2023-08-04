Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE LTH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

