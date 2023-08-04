LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given New $160.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGIH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.39. The company had a trading volume of 84,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. LGI Homes has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 107,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.