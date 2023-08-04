Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.51 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Leonardo DRS updated its FY23 guidance to $0.66-0.69 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.69 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 3.1 %

Leonardo DRS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. 182,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.