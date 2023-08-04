Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leo H. Evart Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 253,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,908. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

