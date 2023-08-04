Leo H. Evart Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $484,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 954,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,162. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

