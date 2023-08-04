Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Issues Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 79.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lemonade Trading Down 0.8 %

LMND traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.17. 2,192,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,937. Lemonade has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LMND. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,012 shares of company stock valued at $136,739 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,443,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,111,000 after acquiring an additional 158,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lemonade by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 526,388 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

