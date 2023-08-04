LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.5-48.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.86 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 130,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,622. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,096.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at $75,096.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,906,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,774 shares of company stock worth $1,398,476. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

