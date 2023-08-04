Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 1,177,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,433. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

