Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
LMPMY stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
