Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

LMPMY stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.