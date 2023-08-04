Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Decreased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.75.

Lear Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.