Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Lear Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $154.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.85.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lear will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lear

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

