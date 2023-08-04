Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lazard from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lazard has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.06 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,383,000 after acquiring an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lazard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,770,000 after acquiring an additional 149,199 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

