Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.23. 1,011,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,248. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,378 shares of company stock worth $7,545,223. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

