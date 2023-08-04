Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 523,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,376. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $484.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 443,478 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $3,326,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,740,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,055,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 443,478 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $3,326,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,740,729 shares in the company, valued at $148,055,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $469,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $449,993 over the last ninety days. 66.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

