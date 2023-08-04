Landsea Homes Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Landsea Homes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

LSEA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landsea Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

LSEA opened at $11.11 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $442.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, COO Michael Forsum bought 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 429,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Landsea Homes news, COO Michael Forsum bought 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 429,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $449,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landsea Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 26,451.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.