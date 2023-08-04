La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.07

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 261558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.03 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 30,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

