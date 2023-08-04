L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lifted by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.19. 261,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.