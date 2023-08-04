L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.96 and its 200-day moving average is $237.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

