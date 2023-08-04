L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,401. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

