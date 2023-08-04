Kwmg LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 291,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,051. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.187 per share. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

