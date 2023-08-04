KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $680.00

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €680.00 ($747.25) and last traded at €650.00 ($714.29), with a volume of 140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €670.00 ($736.26).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €578.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €535.22. The company has a market capitalization of $576.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.77.

About KSB SE & Co. KGaA

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in energy and mining, water, building services, petrochemicals/ chemicals, and general industry.

