KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading Down 0.9%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 2,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEMQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $555,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

