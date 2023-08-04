Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-2.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.83-$2.91 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $35.61. 2,233,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

