Kraft Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,095,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

