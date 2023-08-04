Kraft Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.4% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,123,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 196,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 98,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.