Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

KFY has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of KFY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.26. 201,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 33.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $53,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

