Komodo Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $85,651.80 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00101830 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031626 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

