Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 27.3%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 27.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 225,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 117,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

