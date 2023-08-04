Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €8.26 ($9.07) and last traded at €8.36 ($9.19). 82,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.54 ($9.38).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.55. The stock has a market cap of $833.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

