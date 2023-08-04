Kite Realty Group Trust to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 120,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,382. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 800.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

