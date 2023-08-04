Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance
KRG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 2,629,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 198.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.
Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,638,000 after acquiring an additional 177,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
