Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 12,149,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

