Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.
Kinross Gold Stock Performance
KGC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 12,149,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.57.
Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
