Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE KGC opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

