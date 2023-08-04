KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.14. 8,274,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,326,756. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.