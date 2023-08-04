KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.59. 984,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

