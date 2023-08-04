KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $520,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,660,000 after acquiring an additional 145,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $237,367,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

WST traded up $4.97 on Friday, hitting $374.69. 190,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.80 and its 200-day moving average is $338.38. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.