KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $340,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,488,472. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $432.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,821. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.