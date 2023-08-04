KeyCorp Raises DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $45.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

DV has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.79.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.27 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9,402.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 429,134 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $7,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.